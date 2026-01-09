Insider Names 3 More Coaches On Browns’ Radar For Interviews

The Cleveland Browns are not close to wrapping up their head coaching search, and the latest report confirms that the list of candidates is only growing. As the organization continues to cast a wide net, it is becoming clear that this process is going to be thorough and deliberate rather than rushed.

With Kevin Stefanski officially out, the Browns appear intent on exploring multiple coaching profiles before zeroing in on a final decision. That includes offensive-minded coaches, defensive leaders, and candidates with both NFL and collegiate head coaching experience.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns are expected to request additional interviews in the coming days. Cabot specifically named three coaches who could soon be added to the interview list.

“The #Browns will still request more interviews with head coach candidates, including possibly #Bills OC Joe Brady, #Rams DC Chris Shula and #Packers DC Jeff Hafley, who was Browns DB coach in ’14-’15,” Cabot said.

Brady is currently the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills and is widely viewed as one of the brighter offensive minds in the league. His background working with quarterbacks and modern passing concepts would align with a franchise that is clearly searching for long-term answers on offense.

Shula serves as the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams and brings a strong defensive pedigree. He is part of a respected coaching lineage and has steadily built his résumé behind the scenes.

Hafley is an especially interesting name for Browns fans. He is currently the defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers and previously coached defensive backs for the Browns from 2014 to 2015. That prior experience gives him familiarity with the organization, and his recent work in Green Bay has earned league-wide respect.

More names will surface, more interviews will be scheduled, and the process will continue to evolve. For now, it is clear the Browns are doing their homework and making sure no viable option is overlooked.

