Analyst Names ‘Home Run Scenario’ For Browns In Draft

With the draft less than two months away, analysts for the Cleveland Browns are making big predictions on what the team could accomplish with their dozen picks in April.

Although the 2025 NFL Draft quarterback class looks thin and top-heavy compared to previous years, plenty of players exist for the Browns to target after the No. 2 overall selection.

Pairing multiple rookie playmakers is certainly on the mind of analyst Jacob Roach.

Roach named his “home run scenario” during a recent interview, and he targeted two wide receivers in this year’s class to go with a rookie quarterback.

“If Elic Ayomanor or Matthew Golden, if those guys are there in that (No.) 33 range, and you get that to go with to go with … either a first-round quarterback or a late-round quarterback, and pair with Jerry Jeudy. Those two wide receivers would be really good,” Roach said.

Ayomanor played for Stanford the past two seasons, hauling in 125 receptions for 1,844 yards and 12 touchdowns for the ACC school.

Golden climbed the draft board while playing for Texas last season, nabbing 58 receptions for 987 yards and nine touchdowns as a Longhorn in 2024.

Roach also said he would be impressed if the Browns could land Ohio State offensive lineman Josh Simmons by trading up and acquiring a second first-round pick.

The analyst further pointed to the running back position, naming either Kansas running back Devin Neal or Ohio State running backs Quinshon Judkins or TreVeyon Henderson as targets with the Browns’ third-round picks.

Roach’s final position to address was a defensive pass-rusher, and he pointed to Central Arkansas’ David Walker as a player that should be on Cleveland’s radar.

