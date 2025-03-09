Browns Predicted To Sign 2 Running Backs In Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns need help all over the roster.

While everybody talks about the quarterback situation, and rightfully so, that’s hardly the only position they need to look at.

They desperately need to bolster their running back room as well, and while most reports state that they’re about to part ways with Nick Chubb, that might not necessarily be the case.

At least, that’s how Stephania Bell of ESPN feels.

In their latest predictions column, ESPN experts shared their thoughts on what may or may not happen in free agency, and Bell believes that the Browns will not only retain Chubb but also add another proven veteran in J.K. Dobbins:

“The Browns will sign running back J.K. Dobbins … and find a way to retain Nick Chubb. He (Dobbins) would not only fit the Browns’ offensive philosophy, but his explosiveness (yes, it’s still there!) would provide something they were missing in 2024. The lack of external options available to Chubb in free agency will allow the Browns to retain him at a discount for a planned lower volume of work while bringing a leadership presence in the locker room,” Stephania Bell wrote.

This makes some sense.

Chubb is aging and coming off an injury-riddled season, and there will be a myriad of running backs entering the league in the NFL Draft, so there might not be much of a market for him.

Even if there is, teams aren’t likely to sign him to a long-term or big-money kind of deal.

As for Dobbins, he’s a proven veteran who’s shown that he can be a difference-maker out of the backfield.

The only downside is that he’s struggled mightily with injuries throughout the course of his career.

In this scenario, the Browns would likely have to bring another running back as an insurance policy.

Both Dobbins and Chubb have the potential to be two of the most efficient backs in the game, but given their history of injuries, it’s also a massive risk.

