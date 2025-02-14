Analyst Names Intriguing Potential QB Trade Option For Browns

The Cleveland Browns’ 2024 season didn’t go as planned, and the team holds the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft as a result.

Many fans and analysts have tried to predict who the Browns will take with this pick, whether it’s a top-end quarterback prospect, or if it’s trying to fill another key position on the roster.

Finding a quarterback is certainly a top priority for the Browns heading into 2025, but there could be a world where they don’t have to invest a first, or even a second-round pick into the position.

There has been light buzz surrounding Trevor Lawrence over the past few days, as there is a potential that he’d like to get out of Jacksonville, a team that is no stranger to organizational struggles of its own.

Could Lawrence be a potentially good fit for the Browns?

Nick Wilson and his co-hosts at 92.3 “The Fan” seem to think so, talking about trading for Lawrence as an interesting proposition.

“I think Cleveland might have more appeal than Jacksonville,” Wilson said.

Jonathan Peterlin, who was sitting right next to Wilson when he made these comments, indicated that it’s not likely that the Jaguars are looking to deal Lawrence, or that they’ll even pick up the phone.

However, anything can happen in this league, and there’s always a chance that a surprising trade can happen.

Take the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade, for example.

If both teams see this as a mutually beneficial deal, there’s no telling what they’ll be willing to do.

