Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, February 14, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Names Intriguing Potential QB Trade Option For Browns

Analyst Names Intriguing Potential QB Trade Option For Browns

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Analyst Names Intriguing Potential QB Trade Option For Browns
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: The helmet of Damarious Randall #23 of the Cleveland Browns is shown before the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ 2024 season didn’t go as planned, and the team holds the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft as a result.

Many fans and analysts have tried to predict who the Browns will take with this pick, whether it’s a top-end quarterback prospect, or if it’s trying to fill another key position on the roster.

Finding a quarterback is certainly a top priority for the Browns heading into 2025, but there could be a world where they don’t have to invest a first, or even a second-round pick into the position.

There has been light buzz surrounding Trevor Lawrence over the past few days, as there is a potential that he’d like to get out of Jacksonville, a team that is no stranger to organizational struggles of its own.

Could Lawrence be a potentially good fit for the Browns?

Nick Wilson and his co-hosts at 92.3 “The Fan” seem to think so, talking about trading for Lawrence as an interesting proposition.

“I think Cleveland might have more appeal than Jacksonville,” Wilson said.

Jonathan Peterlin, who was sitting right next to Wilson when he made these comments, indicated that it’s not likely that the Jaguars are looking to deal Lawrence, or that they’ll even pick up the phone.

However, anything can happen in this league, and there’s always a chance that a surprising trade can happen.

Take the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade, for example.

If both teams see this as a mutually beneficial deal, there’s no telling what they’ll be willing to do.

NEXT:  Analyst Names 4 Potential Roster Cuts For Browns
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Andrew Elmquist
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Andrew Elmquist
Contributor at Browns Nation
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the [...]

Browns Nation