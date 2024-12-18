Browns Nation

Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Analyst Names Intriguing QB Option For Browns In 2025

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 09: Cleveland "Browns Backers" flag before the start of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles their season opener at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 9, 2012 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns might no longer be sold on Jameis Winston.

The erratic quarterback was benched after throwing three interceptions vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

That wasn’t much of a surprise, as Winston’s history of turnovers has plagued his once-promising career.

If that’s the case and the Browns are no longer convinced about him, they might want to explore other avenues in the offseason.

That’s why, with all the rumors of the Atlanta Falcons potentially moving on from Kirk Cousins, Ken Carman and Anthony Lima debated a different possibility.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, Carman argued that he would much rather have someone like Justin Fields instead.

Truth be told, Fields might be a perfect candidate.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are most likely to commit to Russell Wilson for the long run, so if he wants to become a starter, he will have to find a new team.

He’s still young, and while he’s not a finished product by any means, he played well enough to keep the chains in motion and lead the Steelers to a 4-2 record this season.

He’s a perennial dual-threat thanks to his athleticism and ability to make plays with his legs, and while his passing needs a lot of work, particularly in deep throws, he could be the perfect stopgap for this team.

He has the upside to potentially being the starter, and even if he’s not, he might be a better and much safer option than Deshaun Watson and Jameis Winston.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

