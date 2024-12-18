Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, December 18, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Announce Roster Move With Nick Chubb

Browns Announce Roster Move With Nick Chubb

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 21: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns takes the field prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field on November 21, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns won’t have their star running back on the field anymore.

As expected, Nick Chubb’s season is over after falling with a foot injury in the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The team has officially placed him on Injured Reserve (IR), meaning he will miss at least the next three games.

With the season having just three weeks left, this is the end of the line for the Georgia product.

Chubb made eight appearances this season.

He looked sluggish while recovering from a gruesome and potentially career-ending injury he suffered last season.

Through those eight games, he logged 332 rushing yards and four total touchdowns (three rushing and one receiving).

They also signed TE Brenden Bates to the active roster from the New York Jets’ practice squad.

Bates, a rookie out of Kentucky, signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent, but he made five appearances for the Jets instead.

Regarding Chubb, the team still needs to make a decision about his future with the organization.

Unfortunately, he may have already played his final snap with the team.

NEXT:  Dorian Thompson-Robinson Says He Learned A Lot From 1 Browns QB
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation