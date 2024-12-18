Browns Announce Roster Move With Nick Chubb

The Cleveland Browns won’t have their star running back on the field anymore.

As expected, Nick Chubb’s season is over after falling with a foot injury in the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The team has officially placed him on Injured Reserve (IR), meaning he will miss at least the next three games.

We've placed RB Nick Chubb (foot) on injured reserve and signed TE Brenden Bates to the active roster 📰 » https://t.co/eC3Sa4Vs0F pic.twitter.com/D0pUAcGRFU — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 18, 2024

With the season having just three weeks left, this is the end of the line for the Georgia product.

Chubb made eight appearances this season.

He looked sluggish while recovering from a gruesome and potentially career-ending injury he suffered last season.

Through those eight games, he logged 332 rushing yards and four total touchdowns (three rushing and one receiving).

They also signed TE Brenden Bates to the active roster from the New York Jets’ practice squad.

Bates, a rookie out of Kentucky, signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent, but he made five appearances for the Jets instead.

Regarding Chubb, the team still needs to make a decision about his future with the organization.

Unfortunately, he may have already played his final snap with the team.

