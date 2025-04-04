Browns Nation

Friday, April 4, 2025
Analyst Names LB Prospect That Can Replace Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
Analyst Names LB Prospect That Can Replace Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
(Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

 

With just under three weeks remaining before the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off, the Cleveland Browns have left fans and analysts in the dark about linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s availability for the upcoming season.

The organization has yet to disclose Owusu-Koramoah’s prognosis, leading to questions about whether he’ll play again after sustaining a neck injury against the Baltimore Ravens last season.

Analyst Lance Reisland is looking at potential long-term replacements for the fourth-year veteran without any guidance from the Browns on the linebacker’s availability.

Reisland has one player in mind, naming Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell as a player Cleveland could look to replace Owusu-Koramoah’s role on the Browns’ defense.

“With ability to play multiple positions, cover multiple offensive players, blitz from various area on the field, and tackle in space, Campbell would be a great fit in Schwartz’s aggressive scheme. Campbell would be a three-down linebacker that can stop the run on early downs and blitz, play the defensive end, or cover on passing downs,” Reisland wrote.

Cleveland would need to use their second-round draft pick for Campbell, Reisland said.

Campbell is a 6-foot-3 junior who declared after his third season with the Crimson Tide.

The linebacker played in 35 games for the SEC school, and he enjoyed his best single-season stats last year with 117 tackles, five sacks, two pass deflections, and one interception.

Campbell would continue the Alabama linebacker pipeline into the NFL as nine players from this position have been drafted since 2016.

Cleveland has three players from Alabama on its roster, including cornerback Tony Brown II and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Browns Nation