Analyst Names ‘Least Likely’ Scenario For Browns At Pick No.2

The Cleveland Browns have multiple avenues to explore in the offseason.

They desperately need a young quarterback to build around, and they have the assets to acquire one.

Then again, with all the talk and concerns about this year’s quarterback class, plus Myles Garrett’s trade request, they could also choose to address that need further down in the NFL Draft or even next season.

One thing’s for sure, however, at least according to Browns analyst Chris Oldach.

If the Browns don’t take a quarterback at No. 2, they will trade down.

That’s what he said in his latest appearance on ESPN Cleveland.

“I think the least likely scenario as we sit here on Feb 21st, is the Browns taking a non-quarterback at 2,” Oldach said.

He thinks the least likely scenario is that the Browns will stay put at No. 2 and take someone like Travis Hunter, Mason Graham, or Abdul Carter at No. 2.

There’s a chance that they won’t go after Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward with that pick, but if that’s the case, they will most likely look to flip their first-round pick and maximize its value.

That makes perfect sense.

If they’re not entirely sold on either of this year’s quarterback prospects, there’s no need to use such a valuable draft pick to get them when they need to address other areas of need.

They could still take a flier on someone like Will Howard, Jaxson Dart, Dillon Gabriel, or Jalen Milroe later in the NFL Draft or just wait until next season when more talent is available.

Having such a high pick gives the team a ton of leverage, but it’ll be all about making the most of it.

