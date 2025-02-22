Myles Garrett Receives Prestigious Ranking For 2024 Season

The Cleveland Browns have a big decision to make right now.

Myles Garrett wants to be traded, but moving on from him isn’t part of their plans right now.

Judging by his impact, it’s hard to blame the Browns for feeling that way.

That’s evident in the latest post shared by PFF on X, which points out that he was the second-best player in the entire league last season.

As shown by PFF, Garrett led the league in both pass-rushing grade (92.8) and pressures (83).

Top 101 NFL players from the 2024 season: #2: EDGE Myles Garrett 🟤 92.8 pass rushing grade (1st)

🟠 83 pressures (T-1st) pic.twitter.com/qZZg7ty0wj — PFF (@PFF) February 22, 2025

Unfortunately, none of that was enough to help the Browns win more than three games last season.

That’s why, despite Garrett’s undeniable impact and greatness, there’s still a case to be made for trading him.

Garrett entered the season as the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, and he had similar numbers last year.

Even so, no team can win without a solid foundation and a good quarterback situation, and trading Garrett might be the most direct path to that.

Garrett has made it loud and clear that he wants to play for a Super Bowl ring.

His trade request indicates that he doesn’t believe that’s going to be possible in Cleveland in the foreseeable future, or at least under the current brass of decision-makers.

There’s no point in keeping a disgruntled player who might make things even more complicated in the locker room.

The Browns might struggle to get equal value in return, and you never want to lose a player of his caliber, but it might be the only – or best – thing to do here.

NEXT:

Browns Urged To Make Bold Move In NFL Draft