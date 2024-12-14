Analyst Names Matchup To Watch In Browns, Chiefs Game

The Cleveland Browns will look to make things interesting and create a little chaos atop the AFC.

They will host the Kansas City Chiefs in a duel between two teams heading in opposite directions.

The Chiefs have already clinched a spot in the playoffs and will look to secure the top seed in the conference.

The Browns, on the other hand, have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Even so, the Chiefs have looked vulnerable this season, and a date with Myles Garrett isn’t what any team would look for at any point in the season, much less when they’re dealing with an injured or underperforming offensive line.

With that in mind, Mason Cameron of PFF pointed out the matchup between Garrett and left tackle D.J. Humphries as the potential breaking point in this game:

“Struggles at left tackle — between Kingsley Suamataia and Wanya Morris — prompted the Chiefs to turn to veteran D.J. Humphries to right the ship. That presents Myles Garrett with an incredible opportunity to leave his mark on this game,” Cameron said.

However, Humphries might not even be able to play.

He’s currently listed as doubtful.

That means the team will most likely have to turn back to either Wanya Morris or Kingsley Suamataia, both of whom have struggled for the most part.

Humphries joined the team in late November and made his season debut in the win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The fact that the team decided to turn to him so late in the campaign speaks volumes about their concerns for blindside protection.

Garrett continues to be one of the most physical forces in the league, and even if Kevin Stefanski’s team won’t be playing after Week 18, they can still make a big impact on the playoff picture.

