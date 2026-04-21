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One Passionate Browns Plea Is Resonating With Every Fan

Brandon Marcus
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One Passionate Browns Plea Is Resonating With Every Fan
Andrew Berry (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns know they have a lot on the line with the upcoming NFL draft. There is a large chorus of fans, analysts, and experts telling them to focus on improving their offense. If they don’t, they will surely hear about it.

Speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Rizzo didn’t hold back with his pleas for the team. He doesn’t want to hear about GM Andrew Berry potentially going with defensive help or players who could grow and become better in several years.

Instead, he wants someone who can make a difference right away.

“I need explosion. I need game-changers. I need offensive difference-makers. Why do you think your offense sucks? You’re 30th in offense. Find me my playmakers,” Rizzo said.

Rizzo’s demands are clear, but that doesn’t mean the Browns will listen to them. And even if they agreed with Rizzo, they still may not be able to achieve the goals he laid out.

It seems likely that Berry will zero in on finding offensive help, but finding the right match may be tricky. After all, the Browns aren’t the only team in the league participating in the draft. There will be plenty of other franchises attempting to do the exact same things as Cleveland.

Plus, no one in the draft is a sure thing, so even the most promising player may not pan out as expected. Thankfully, the Browns hold the coveted No. 6 pick, which gives them a leg up on so many other teams.

The Browns want to walk away from the draft with win-now talent that can make 2026 much better than 2025.

There have been rumors of the Browns potentially choosing a defensive player, including someone like Caleb Downs. If that happens, Rizzo won’t be the only one speaking out about it.

Many people are deadset on the Browns finding offensive players who are capable of winning right away, and they will accept nothing short of that.

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Brandon Marcus
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Browns Nation Staff
Brandon Marcus
Contributor at Browns Nation
Brandon has been enjoying sports since before he knew his ABCs. A product of too many comic books and cartoons, he finds [...]

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