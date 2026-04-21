The Browns’ No. 6 Pick Has Analysts Divided

The Cleveland Browns have some massive decisions to make heading into the 2026 NFL Draft. As the draft gets closer, there have been more and more prognostications. Everyone, from casual fans to professional analysts, believes they know what the team is going to do on draft night, or that they have come up with the best possible solution.

With so many holes on the roster, the Browns could go several directions with both of their first-rounders. They’ve kept things close to the vest thus far, which has led to this widespread speculation.

Many have indicated that the Browns will select a receiver at No. 6, and if Carnell Tate is available, he’s the most commonly-mocked wideout in this position. However, analyst Nick Wilson offered a different take on 92.3’s The Fan, suggesting that Jordyn Tyson might be in their best interest.

“With Carnell (Tate), you’re going to raise the floor of your offense, but man, Jordyn Tyson raises the ceiling,” Wilson said.

"With Carnell (Tate), you're going to raise the floor of your offense, but man, Jordyn Tyson raises the ceiling." ➡️ @NickWilsonSays and @JPeterlin on the #Browns decision at WR in the upcoming #NFLDraft https://t.co/dsAgkvez3V pic.twitter.com/pZAZYxdYGF — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 20, 2026

As Wilson indicated, Tate’s floor seems fantastic. People have said for months that he’s the most NFL-ready receiver from this class, that he’s going to come in and provide an immediate impact on any offense he joins.

While this could be the case, there’s also something to be said about the upside in Tyson’s game, which is what Wilson focused on during this conversation. Tyson isn’t going to blow anyone out of the water with blazing speed, but his intangibles and route-running abilities have been appetizing during the pre-draft process.

It will be interesting to see how the cards fall on draft night and which of these receivers will end up going first off the board. Their landing spots will also be of great interest, especially if the Browns pursue one of them that could provide some star power to their otherwise lackluster offense from a season ago.

The fanbase is growing impatient, waiting for the team to make some major moves to bring them where they’re hoping to go.

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