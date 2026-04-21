One Analyst Thinks Browns’ QB Debate Is Already Settled

The Cleveland Browns quarterback situation has been the subject of endless debate since the moment Shedeur Sanders landed in Cleveland, but at least one analyst believes the answer is becoming increasingly clear with each passing day.

In a recent video breakdown, analyst Garrett Bush made a case that everything happening inside the Browns organization right now is pointing in one direction.

“To be truthful, Shedeur Sanders is the dude who’s acting like he’s the QB1. He’s been there like he’s the QB1. He’s putting the work in like he’s the QB1. At some point, he’s going to get an opportunity to go out there. Sooner rather than later, I think what you’re going to find out is that Shedeur Sanders, barring injury, is most likely the starting quarterback. The players have said it. His teammates have said it. Every time I go out here and listen to what the players are saying, they don’t mention Dillon Gabriel. They’re not mentioning Deshaun Watson. They are mentioning Shedeur Sanders,” Bush said.

The numbers from his 2025 rookie season tell an interesting story on their own. Sanders appeared in eight games, going 3-4 as a starter with 1,400 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and a 56.6 completion percentage. Those are not jaw-dropping numbers, but the context matters. He stepped into a broken situation on a struggling team and kept competing.

At 6’2 and 212 pounds, Sanders has the size and arm talent to be a legitimate NFL starter. What Bush is talking about goes beyond the physical tools, though. It is the mentality. Sanders has been operating all offseason as if the job is already his to lose, and his teammates are responding to that energy.

Dillon Gabriel and Deshaun Watson are both on the roster, but if the players are not organically gravitating toward either of them in conversations, that tells you something important about the internal temperature of the building. Locker rooms have a way of revealing the truth before the coaching staff ever makes it official.

Head coach Todd Monken has not tipped his hand publicly on who will open training camp as the starter, but the answer may already be settled inside that facility whether it has been announced or not.

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