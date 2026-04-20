One Potential Browns Draft Pick Is Dividing Everyone Right Now

At this point, no one has a definitive idea of who the Cleveland Browns will choose with their No. 6 pick in the upcoming NFL draft. There have been plenty of rumors, lots of speculation, and many names hovering around the team, but nothing seems set in stone.

Speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Rizzo said he’d be shocked if the Browns selected offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor out of Alabama. Just seconds after saying that, Zach Frydenlund said that it is a very probable move for the Browns.

“You want to know something? Kadyn Proctor is 100% in play at no. 6 overall for the Browns, [according to] people I’ve talked to,” Frydenlund said.

"Kadyn Proctor is 100% in play at no. 6 overall," – @Pchopz_ on the Browns. Rizz says his HEAD WOULD EXPLODE if they did that 😯 How would you react? pic.twitter.com/jgmt1HR2lt — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 20, 2026

Some analysts like Rizzo are still scared by the idea of choosing another Alabama offensive lineman after what happened with Jedrick Wills Jr., but the Browns may not be listening to those worries. Instead, they could be tantalized by everything Proctor might bring to the team.

At only 20 years old, Proctor is one of the youngest but also most experienced OT prospects in the draft. He had over 30 SEC starts. Beyond that, he is very athletic and comes in at six-foot-six and 352 pounds.

He’s an efficient and powerful run blocker as well, which seems to fit with Todd Monken’s plans. He might be the exact sort of player whom Monken is looking to slot into the offense.

Proctor might have promise, but the idea of the Browns using their No. 6 pick on him is frightening to many. However, this is a reality that Browns fans should be prepared for. There have been many reports about Cleveland wanting an offensive tackle in the first round, perhaps at No. 6.

Monroe Freeling is another name that has floated around Cleveland for months, so Browns followers need to keep an eye on him, too.

But they shouldn’t count out Proctor, who seems to be gaining buzz as the draft gets closer.

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Browns Quietly Get Major Defensive Boost