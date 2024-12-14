Browns Made 4 Roster Moves On Saturday

The Cleveland Browns are getting ready to play spoiler.

They will host the Kansas City Chiefs and look to hand them their second loss of the season.

And while they’re not going to make the playoffs, they could create some chaos at the top of the conference.

With that in mind, the team might get an extended look at some young defenders.

They just activated defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. and cornerback Myles Harden from injured reserve (IR).

We've activated DT Mike Hall Jr. and CB Myles Harden from injured reserve 📰 » https://t.co/ARLqzTJDH2 pic.twitter.com/WURZo15qyx — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 14, 2024

They also decided to elevate kicker Riley Patterson and wide receiver James Proche II from the practice squad.

Hall has had a disappointing rookie season.

With a suspension and an injury, the second-round pick has only made four appearances, logging four tackles.

Harden, another rookie, was inactive for the season opener and hasn’t played at all this season after suffering a shin injury on September 12th.

Patterson, on the other hand, has made 40 career appearances, playing for the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Browns, and New York Jets.

He has made 59 of 67 field goal attempts and 96 of 100 PATs, including two field goals and six PATs with the Browns.

With Dustin Hopkins struggling mightily, it made sense for the team to bring him back.

Last but not least, Proche, who’s currently in his fifth season in the league, will look to make his 59th career appearance.

The former sixth-round pick has played in 15 games with the Browns over the past couple of seasons.

So far, he’s hauled in 28 catches for 299 yards in his career.

