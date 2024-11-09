Analyst Names ‘Most Important’ Question Facing Browns In Final 8 Games

The Cleveland Browns don’t have much to play for over the rest of this season, as at 2-7, this season is circling the drain with many incredibly difficult opponents still remaining on the schedule.

However, there are still things to be sorted out on this roster that could help set the stage for the future, and one analyst recently named the “most important” question facing this team over the final eight games.

Chris Easterling of The Akron Beacon Journal outlined the Browns’ post-bye-week offensive questions and believes Dawand Jones potentially solidifying the long-term left tackle job is the biggest question mark over the final eight games, saying “If Jones continues to show the same competence over the final eight games as he has the last two games before the bye, it could mean that position moves down the list of offseason priorities. If he doesn’t, then it means the Browns either have to try to find a reasonable price to bring (Jedrick) Wills back or possibly use their first-round pick in next April’s draft on one, especially given the weak quarterback class.”

Wills is heading into free agency and has been in and out of the lineup over the last two years so much so that it has opened the door for Jones to take his job.

There was no question Wills was the team’s solution at left tackle after being drafted No. 10 in 2020, and prior to Jones’ emergence and the injuries, he seemed primed for a huge contract extension to keep him in Cleveland.

Jones has the opportunity to officially supplant him, and it will certainly be an interesting subplot to follow that will have huge ramifications on how the team navigates this offseason.

