PFF Reveals Latest Power Ranking For Browns

It’s hard to find many silver linings during this brutal Cleveland Browns season as the team sits at 2-7 and is currently limping into its bye week hoping to patch things together and find something to hang their hats on down the stretch.

Pro Football Focus also recently released its latest power rankings, and the list just delivered even more hits to the already beaten and battered Browns.

Thomas Valentine’s rankings for PFF have the Browns as the 26th-best team in the league at the moment, and he said “Ah, Jameis Winston, how we’ve missed you. The Browns fell to 2-7 after a loss to the Chargers where they turned the ball over three times. They’ve got the second-toughest remaining schedule, too, so things could get ugly. The offense is 31st in EPA per play (-0.200),”

The remaining schedule is brutal, as the Browns have a relatively easy matchup at the New Orleans Saints after the bye week, but after that, the Browns still have two divisional matchups with the Pittsburgh Steelers, another battle with the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens, a trip to Denver to take on the upstart Broncos, and home battles against the Miami Dolphins and two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Watson’s large contract is hanging over this team like a black cloud, but the organization has to find a way to move forward and build toward next season.

Finishing this year on a high note has to be the only priority.

