Analyst Names Player That Is ‘Best Fit’ For Browns At No. 2

The Cleveland Browns have several options to choose from with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Most reports state that they’re not going to take a quarterback at No.2, and given the talent (or lack thereof) at that position, it’s easy to understand why.

So, if the Browns decide to go with the best player available, they will likely draft either edge rusher Abdul Carter or two-way star Travis Hunter.

With that in mind, NFL analyst Earl Da Pearl said that while the consensus seems to be that the Browns will take Carter, he thinks Hunter is actually a better fit.

“If it was me, and you were going non-quarterback in this situation, I’m definitely going Travis Hunter,” he said, via the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.”

Earl praised Carter and claimed that he is a worthy pick for the Browns, but he believes Hunter can do more for them right now.

Not only would he be a perfect wide receiver to complement Jerry Jeudy, but he could occasionally line up in the secondary with Denzel Ward.

That would make someone like Greg Newsome II expendable, so the Browns could get something in return in a trade for the cornerback.

Earl believes the fact that Hunter can contribute on both sides of the field makes him the better fit, even though Carter also looks like a future star.

It seems like the Browns can’t go wrong if they pick either player, and the team can address its quarterback situation in the later rounds of the draft.

