Browns Are Showing Interest In Intriguing OL Prospect

Among the many issues the 3-14 Cleveland Browns had in 2024 was the offensive line woes, where an injury-riddled unit that blocked for the lowest-scoring offense in the NFL paved the way for fewer than 100 rushing yards a game and gave up a repugnant 66 sacks in the passing game.

With ten picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, the Browns have plenty of ammo to help fortify this line, which they could certainly do if they select one of the guys they were recently rumored to show interest in.

Justin M of The Draft Network recently shared on X that the Browns have shown interest in North Carolina interior offensive line prospect Willie Lampkin, who was a standout at the Senior Bowl.

Lampkin is a fascinating prospect due to his size, as he is just 5’11” and 290 pounds, which is shockingly small for a guard.

That being said, he was a first-team All-American at UNC last season and won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, which is given yearly to the best blocker in the ACC.

He is a five-year starter with double-digit starts at each of the three interior offensive line spots, so his versatility makes him even more intriguing, especially for the Browns, who have an aging interior line and no up-and-coming potential replacements on the roster.

Cleveland has ten picks in the draft and will likely be using at least one on an offensive lineman.

Lampkin is a projected day two pick and will certainly be off many teams’ radars strictly due to his size, but he could be a high-upside selection for a Browns team that desperately needs to hit on a few linemen.

