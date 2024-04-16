Analyst Names Potential ‘Breakout’ Players For Browns In 2024

The Cleveland Browns made plenty of noise last season.

Even though some analysts projected them to be the worst team in the AFC North, they managed to make the playoffs despite a plethora of major injuries.

Now, the expectations are even higher.

With that in mind, Browns insider Tony Grossi talked about the players who could and should take another leap forward next season (via ESPN Cleveland).

Who might be a breakout player for the Browns in 2024? @TonyGrossi thinks that he sees Grant Delpit taking another leap this year. Who do you think will breakout for the Browns in 2024? pic.twitter.com/VDTCqEK52t — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 16, 2024

First, he talked about Grant Delpit, who he believes still needs to become a more physical player and an enforcer in the secondary for Jim Schwartz’s unit.

Delpit has the potential to be one of the best players at his position, but he’s been pushed around at times, so toughening up a little wouldn’t hurt.

Grossi also named WRs Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore as two players who must step up.

He thinks they still haven’t proved themselves in their careers despite clearly having the conditions to be much more productive, adding that the Browns have high hopes and expectations for them ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Of course, at the end of the day, most of that will also depend on whether Deshaun Watson can stay healthy and be productive again.

He’s only been able to play 12 games since arriving in Berea, and this could be a make-or-break season for him with the organization.

Even if he’s not at his best, this team should continue to be a force and get better for years to come, especially if these guys step up as well.

