Analyst Names The Biggest Issue With Andrew Berry

The Cleveland Browns have spent a lot of time in the spotlight over the past few weeks.

They weren’t in the Super Bowl, of course, but many have started speculating and talking about what this team is going to do with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

This year’s draft doesn’t have a super clear path, as the past few years have, as there have been several elite quarterback prospects who have panned out quite well once they’ve made their way into the league.

With that in mind, there is a wide range of outcomes for the Browns in this draft, and nobody is quite sure what player they’ll go after, let alone the position.

This will be a very important draft for the Browns’ future, which Adam Gerstenhaber and Dustin Fox talked about in a recent segment of “Bullpen, with Adam The Bull,” particularly discussing Andrew Berry’s history in the first round.

“His first two first-round picks that he’s had, Jed Wills, who is not getting a second contract because he’s a subpar player, and Greg Newsome, who I don’t think is getting a second contract because he’s an okay player. He just hasn’t drafted well overall,” Gerstenhaber said.

Gerstenhaber has little faith in Berry’s ability to draft the right player given his track record, which is the opposite of what Browns fans want to hear, especially when the franchise is reaching a crossroads.

They are looking for an infusion of talent, and if they don’t find it in the draft, this team could be in for a few more seasons of darkness and frustration.

NEXT:

Insider Clears The Air About Browns' Rumored Interest In Jaxson Dart