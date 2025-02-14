Insider Clears The Air About Browns’ Rumored Interest In Jaxson Dart

Like several teams in the league, the Cleveland Browns are looking for a new quarterback ahead of the 2025 season.

This organization has struggled to fill this position for many years, and it’s been so long since they’ve found a bonafide franchise quarterback, that fans are starting to think they’re cursed.

Curse or not, it is incredibly difficult to compete in the NFL without a solid starter, and the Browns are well aware of that, as they’ve only made the playoffs twice in the past decade.

When looking ahead to the 2025 campaign, there’s a belief that the Browns will target a quarterback in the draft and try to find an inexpensive veteran in free agency, someone who can hopefully mentor their young QB.

Holding the No. 2 overall pick in the draft gives them a lot of ammo, but with recent rumors that the Browns are interested in Jaxson Dart from Ole Miss, they might be able to wait until round two to take him.

These rumors have been picking up lately, but when asked about them in a recent episode of “Draft SZN” on “ESPN Cleveland,” analyst Tony Grossi wasn’t so sure there was much merit to them.

“I would say no on that one, a mild no. I don’t think they’re hot after him, although, you know, it’s so early in this process,” Grossi said.

Grossi doesn’t believe the Browns have Dart very high on their draft board, at least at the moment.

He admitted that a lot can change over the next few months, however, and that the team’s temperature could change on him depending on how their evaluations evolve.

NEXT:

Analyst Names Intriguing Potential QB Trade Option For Browns