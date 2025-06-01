Analyst Names The Worst Browns Player Of All-Time

The Cleveland Browns haven’t had a whole lot of success over the course of their history, and a significant reason for that is the fact that there have been plenty of players who haven’t lived up to expectations for this organization.

It’s not a fun thing for Browns fans to re-live as they look forward to what should hopefully be a much-improved 2025 season, but it’s the slow portion of the NFL calendar, so why not take a trip down memory lane and reminisce about some of the worst Browns ever?

During a recent episode of The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, Jay Crawford settled on the unfortunate possibility that Deshaun Watson is the worst Cleveland Brown ever.

“I don’t even need to say his name, everybody knows exactly who I am talking about. It’s Deshaun Watson,” Crawford said.

Cleveland traded multiple first-round picks for Watson and signed him to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract, only for him to reward them with just nine wins and 19 starts in three years.

Watson is now working his way back from tearing his Achilles for a second time, and by all accounts, it sounds as if his tenure with the Browns is effectively over and the organization is just running out the clock.

Bringing in four new quarterbacks this offseason to hopefully put a stop to this organization’s never-ending QB carousel is as clear a sign as ever that the Watson era is over.

As for him being the worst Brown ever, strictly from an on-field perspective, there have definitely been worse quarterbacks to suit up for the Browns (looking at you, DeShone Kizer), but Watson’s contract and trade package could easily make him the worst from an overall damage perspective.

