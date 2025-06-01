Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, June 1, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Says Browns Veteran Is Facing A ‘Make-Or-Break’ Season

Analyst Says Browns Veteran Is Facing A ‘Make-Or-Break’ Season

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Analyst Says Browns Veteran Is Facing A ‘Make-Or-Break’ Season
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had a lot of changes to make this offseason to ensure they don’t repeat last year’s 3-14 campaign that featured the league’s lowest-scoring offense and worst turnover differential.

After a fairly quiet free-agency period, Cleveland made plenty of noise in the draft, including at the running back position, which has led one analyst to believe that a returning veteran is facing a “make-or-break” season in 2025.

During a recent episode of The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs, producer Ryan Tyler said that Nick Chubb might not be the only veteran running back ousted from the roster.

“Jerome Ford kind of just seems like he’s on his way out of here.”

Cleveland hasn’t had a 100-yard rusher in a game since Jerome Ford ran for 107 yards in Week 10 of the 2023 season, so it was clear the room needed an upgrade, especially with Chubb hitting free agency after averaging just 3.3 yards per carry this past season.

Second-round pick Quinshon Judkins and fourth-round pick Dylan Sampson both join the squad after accomplished careers at big college programs, and they should easily step into prominent roles in the offense immediately.

Ford’s touches aren’t secure given how talented Judkins and Sampson are, though he did average an impressive 5.4 yards per carry last season while toting the rock 104 times.

He will have to quickly prove that wasn’t a fluke to withhold a sizeable role in this offense and hold off these rookies from eating into his workload, otherwise, Tyler could be proven right.

Ford is still just 25 and should have plenty of successful years ahead of him, but it will be interesting to see how he fits into this new backfield.

NEXT:  Browns Need 1 Player To Return To His 2023 Form
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation