Analyst Names Top-5 Browns Players Since 1999

The Cleveland Browns have struggled to re-establish themselves at the top of the NFL since their reinstatement in 1999.

Long gone are the days of the franchise’s dominance, and plenty of that has had to do with the team’s struggles at the quarterback position.

Even so, the team has had its fair share of superstars over the past two decades or so.

With that in mind, Cleveland sports analyst Ken Carman put together his list of the five best players in team history since 1999, in no particular order.

Top 5 Browns since 1999 (no particular order):

*Nick Chubb

*Myles Garrett

*Joe Thomas

*Phil Dawson

*Joezel Bitward. The fifth spot is really tough. — Ken Carman (@KenCarman) July 7, 2025

Unsurprisingly, he chose Nick Chubb, who was arguably the best running back in the league in his prime and got four Pro-Bowl nods with the team.

Unfortunately, an injury prevented him from expending his entire career with the organization.

Then, he has Myles Garrett, the best pass rusher in the entire league and most definitely the greatest defensive player in franchise history, which is a lot to say.

A former Defensive Player of the Year, he’s putting together a Hall of Fame-type résumé.

Then, he had Joe Thomas, who still holds the record for the most consecutive snaps played in NFL history.

He made it to 10 Pro Bowls and six All-Pro teams in eleven seasons, earning a spot in the Hall of Fame.

Notably, he later chose Phil Dawson, the team’s lifelong kicker.

Dawson spent 14 years with the organization, and he knocked down 84% of his field goal attempts.

Last but not least, he chose the great Joel Bitonio, who’s still going strong with the team.

This might be Bitonio’s final year in the league, but after seven Pro Bowl selections and two All-Pro nods, the legendary guard has certainly earned his spot on this list.

NEXT:

Former Browns Player Is Trying Make An NFL Comeback