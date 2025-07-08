Browns Nation

Tuesday, July 8, 2025
Former Browns Player Is Trying Make An NFL Comeback

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

A former Cleveland Browns player is looking to make his way back to the league.

Three years after being forced to step away from the game, Nyheim Hines wants to get another chance.

According to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN, Hines believes his knee is finally fully healthy and is looking to get a new home before training camp.

Hines sustained a torn ACL in a jet ski accident back in 2023.

He last played in the league in 2022, splitting time with the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills.

That year, he became just the 11th player in NFL history to log two kick return touchdowns in a single game, doing so in Week 18 in a win over the New England Patriots.

He logged 707 total return yards in nine games with the Bills, excelling on special teams because of his speed and quick moves.

The Bills placed him on the reserve/non-football injury list for the 2023 season after the jet ski injury, but he was released the following season.

The Browns signed him in March, but he failed to make a single appearance and was released after the 2024 season.

The Colts took Hines in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

He was known for being a change-of-pace, third-down back and return specialist, and he also has steady hands for the passing game.

So far, he’s logged 1,202 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns to go along with 1,778 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns.

He also has 1,832 return yards and four return touchdowns.

It’s not easy to return after such a long layoff, but he’s just 28 years old, so he should draw some interest as a return specialist.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation