Former Browns Player Is Trying Make An NFL Comeback

A former Cleveland Browns player is looking to make his way back to the league.

Three years after being forced to step away from the game, Nyheim Hines wants to get another chance.

According to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN, Hines believes his knee is finally fully healthy and is looking to get a new home before training camp.

Nearly two years to the date that he tore his ACL in a jet-ski accident, Nyheim Hines is looking for a chance to play in his first NFL game since 2022, when he returned two kicks for touchdowns in the same game for the Bills. Hines believes his knee finally is ready for a return… pic.twitter.com/kLKZ54t3AA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 7, 2025

Hines sustained a torn ACL in a jet ski accident back in 2023.

He last played in the league in 2022, splitting time with the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills.

That year, he became just the 11th player in NFL history to log two kick return touchdowns in a single game, doing so in Week 18 in a win over the New England Patriots.

He logged 707 total return yards in nine games with the Bills, excelling on special teams because of his speed and quick moves.

The Bills placed him on the reserve/non-football injury list for the 2023 season after the jet ski injury, but he was released the following season.

The Browns signed him in March, but he failed to make a single appearance and was released after the 2024 season.

The Colts took Hines in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

He was known for being a change-of-pace, third-down back and return specialist, and he also has steady hands for the passing game.

So far, he’s logged 1,202 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns to go along with 1,778 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns.

He also has 1,832 return yards and four return touchdowns.

It’s not easy to return after such a long layoff, but he’s just 28 years old, so he should draw some interest as a return specialist.

