Analyst Names Top QB Option For Browns In 2025 Draft

When Desahun Watson arrived in Cleveland in 2022, team ownership strongly believed the quarterback was the missing piece of the puzzle.

The thinking went that the franchise was just one good signal-caller away from contending for a Super Bowl.

Two years later, Watson’s signing has proven to be one of the worst in NFL history.

After spending most of his first year with the Browns serving his NFL-mandated suspension, the quarterback struggled.

Then, in 2023 he started six games before getting shut down for the rest of the year due to injury.

This season was supposed to be Watson’s make-or-break year.

An Achilles’ tear in Week 7 against Cincinnati ended yet another highly disappointing campaign.

With another lost season in the books for Watson, the media is ready for Cleveland to turn the page.

In a recent Bleacher Report article by Brent Sobleski, the writer and Bleacher Report scout Dame Parson believe that the Browns should draft Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe in 2025 to replace Watson.

“With Deshaun Watson baggage and season-ending Achilles injury, the Browns need to reset the QB position. Milroe gives them an option to develop within Kevin Stefanski’s offense. Time to plan for the future,” said Parson.

Although the Browns would, in theory, replace Watson with a rookie in Milroe, it could be a welcome change for Cleveland fans.

The 6’2″, 210-pounder passed for 2,834 yards, 23 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in 2023 and added 531 yards and a dozen more touchdowns rushing.

This season, the junior has 2,046 passing yards and 13 touchdowns and also has career-highs in rushing yards (565) and rushing scores (16).

