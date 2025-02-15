Analyst Names Trade Partner For Myles Garrett That Would ‘Shake Up The NFL’

Superstar defensive end Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns could be headed toward a bit of a standoff, as Garrett recently shared a very public, and very professional trade request, while the front office has reiterated that it has no intentions of moving the future Hall-of-Famer.

In these scenarios, the player usually gets his way, and it would make sense for the Browns to ship him out and start the inevitable rebuild.

Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus recently shared a trade idea that he believes would “shake up the NFL,” and it involves sending Garrett to the Detroit Lions to team up with Aidan Hutchinson.

“The Lions would likely jump at the chance to add Garrett to bolster their pass rush and create the most lethal pairing in the NFL with Aidan Hutchinson. After Hutchinson’s injury early in the year, Detroit’s pass rush struggled to generate pressure – ranking 23rd in team pass-rush grade (64.0) from Week 6 onward. Adding Garrett to the mix would be a nightmare for offenses, as well as provide Garrett with the chance to compete for a title,” Cameron said.

Many considered the Lions the favorite to win the Super Bowl before they fell flat on their faces in the Divisional Round against the Washington Commanders and blew a golden opportunity to reach the big game for the first time in franchise history.

The team’s undoing ultimately proved to be the litany of injuries it suffered on defense, namely to Hutchinson, who broke his leg early in the year and left the team scrambling to atone for the massive void left behind.

He and Garrett would form one of the most devastating pass-rushing duos of all-time, and if the Lions are serious about making a run toward that elusive first championship, coughing up a few first-round picks to the Browns could help get it done.

