Analyst Names Which Remaining Browns Game Likely Means The Most To Fans

With a 3-8 record, there is virtually no chance that the Cleveland Browns will make this season’s NFL playoffs, and the rest of this season, to an extent, will be used to evaluate some of the team’s young players, as well as quarterback Jameis Winston.

Cleveland is coming off a surprising and thrilling win over the hated Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday at a snowy Huntington Bank Field, and it was the type of clutch victory that their fans will likely remember for the rest of their lives.

On 92.3 The Fan, Nick Wilson and Jonathan Peterlin posed the question of whether Browns fans would rather go 5-1 the rest of the way and lose to the Steelers on Dec. 8 or go 1-5, with that one win coming over the Steelers in Western Pennsylvania.

Wilson said he believes fans would take winning just one more game against the Steelers, thus sweeping the season series.

"I think right now people in this town are taking the double Pittsburgh win"@NickWilsonSays and @JPeterlin debate what #Browns fans would prioritize in the final six games pic.twitter.com/wssHS1HZxr — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) November 25, 2024

The Browns-Steelers rivalry is the oldest in the AFC.

For roughly the past 30 years, the Steelers have won the majority of games against Cleveland, but over the last few years, Cleveland may have been starting to turn the tide a bit, especially after their big win over Pittsburgh during the 2020 playoffs.

Choosing to go 1-5 the rest of the way would have an added benefit for the Browns, as it would improve their draft positioning and increase their chances of landing a star there.

The thinking is that they would love to draft a franchise quarterback, but some feel they will target another position, such as their offensive line.

