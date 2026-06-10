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Day 2 Browns Minicamp QB Numbers Are In And The Results Are Interesting

Jimmy Swartz
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Day 2 Browns Minicamp QB Numbers Are In And The Results Are Interesting
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns wrapped up day two of mandatory minicamp on Wednesday, and the quarterback numbers that came out of practice tell an interesting story about where this competition stands heading into the final day. ESPN Cleveland tracked every rep in team drills, and the results have plenty of angles worth examining for Browns fans locked in on this battle.

ESPN Cleveland had the full breakdown.

Shedeur Sanders went 12 of 14 with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Deshaun Watson went 18 of 23 with no touchdowns and one interception while taking all of the first team reps. Dillon Gabriel went 3 of 4 and Taylen Green did not record a completion in limited work.

The most significant detail is that Watson took all of the first team reps on Wednesday. That is a meaningful development after a day one where Sanders turned heads, going 25 of 30.

Watson’s numbers on the day were solid in terms of volume. When a quarterback is fighting to prove he deserves the starting job over a younger player who is building momentum with each passing day, a turnover in a non-contact practice setting is the last thing you want on your ledger. Every rep in minicamp carries weight, and Watson’s day two was a mixed bag when the full picture is considered.

Sanders, by contrast, was clean. 12 completions on 14 attempts with no touchdowns and no turnovers is not a flashy line, but it is an efficient one. A quarterback who protects the football, makes decisive throws, and does not give the defense anything for free is exactly what Todd Monken needs to see from his second year signal caller as the evaluation process continues.

One day of minicamp remains. Neither quarterback has done enough to lock up the job and neither has done enough to fall out of it.

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Jimmy Swartz
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Jimmy Swartz
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Owner and Founder of BrownsNation.com. Born and raised in Ohio and a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan, I understand the passion, frustration, and [...]

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