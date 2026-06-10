Insider Makes Eye-Opening Observation About Jared Verse

It hasn’t taken new Cleveland Browns pass rusher Jared Verse long to acclimate himself to his new organization and his new city. As shocking as the trade was that sent Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams, the presence of a 25-year-old potential superstar coming to replace him is incredibly exciting.

His new teammates on defense have already raved about him as well and it seems like he’ll have no trouble getting along with them and making an immediate impact in Mike Rutenberg’s new defense. As for early impressions of him during OTAs, he has drawn rave reviews there as well according to one notable insider.

While speaking recently on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Grossi noted how dominant Verse looked during his first day of practice. He said if it were real action and everyone was wearing pads, it would have been a sack-fest for the new Brown.

“If they were in pads, he would have had about six sacks. He is going to be a big benefit to Spencer Fano. I think more likely Verse will bring out the best and help Fano develop, that’s going to be a heck of a thing to watch in training camp. Verse looked pretty good,” said Grossi.

"If they were in pads, he would have had about 6 sacks," – @TonyGrossi on Jared Verse's first day of Browns minicamp 😯😯😯 pic.twitter.com/JkpMS0Ivm1 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 10, 2026

Verse had 7.5 sacks last season and hasn’t missed a game over his first two years in the NFL. He has all the tools to become one of the most dominant pass rushers in football and could easily make another leap in 2026 to become a double-digit sack producer.

A lot of players typically look great in OTAs, so excitement always has to be tempered a bit, but it’s still impressive to see someone have a standout performance like this on their first day. Grossi is right in highlighting how important his battles with Fano will be as they each work to get more comfortable in their first years in Cleveland.

The two of them blossoming into anchors will be exactly what this team needs to solve a couple of long-term holes on this roster. Hopefully, Verse and Fano have a solid decade together and can turn this into an iron sharpens iron type of situation.

NEXT:

Browns CB Sees Big Impact Coming From Jared Verse's Arrival