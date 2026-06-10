Deshaun Watson Addresses Browns Fans Criticism

The noise surrounding Deshaun Watson’s future with the Cleveland Browns has been impossible to ignore this offseason, and Watson addressed it directly on Wednesday after day two of mandatory minicamp. With many analysts and fans openly calling for the organization to move forward without him, Watson spoke out about all the criticism that he receives.

“At the end of the day, I can’t control who people support. Those are their own opinions. All I can do is be the best person I can be and showcase who I am as a person, player, and teammate, as well as what I represent as an individual,” Watson said.

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson on the criticism from fans who don't want to see him return as the team's starting quarterback: "At the end of the day, I can't control who people support. Those are their own opinions. All I can do is be the best person I can be and showcase who I am… pic.twitter.com/k0o0QvPxtt — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) June 10, 2026

Watson has been through more adversity than almost any player in the league over the past several years.

The weight of the contract that brought him to Cleveland, three first-round picks and a deal that will go down as one of the most expensive acquisitions in NFL history, hangs over every conversation about his future with this team. His three seasons in Cleveland have produced a 9 and 10 record as a starter across limited appearances, interrupted by a suspension and then two torn Achilles tendons that cost him virtually all of the past two seasons.

Watson’s career numbers when healthy tell the story of a genuinely talented quarterback. Over 73 career games he has thrown for 17,904 yards with 123 touchdowns against 48 interceptions while completing 66.2 percent of his passes. His 2020 season in Houston stands as one of the better individual quarterback campaigns in recent memory, with 4,823 yards and 33 touchdowns. The question that nobody can answer right now is whether two Achilles injuries have permanently altered the athleticism and explosiveness that made him that player.

Watson taking all of the first team reps on day two of minicamp and going 18 of 23 shows he is competing and that the coaching staff is giving him every opportunity to make his case. The interception on Wednesday was a blemish on an otherwise clean day, but the volume and accuracy numbers were encouraging for a player working his way back from the kind of injury history he is carrying.

The competition continues on Thursday. Watson is clearly not backing down from it.

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Day 2 Browns Minicamp QB Numbers Are In And The Results Are Interesting