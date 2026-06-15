Quinshon Judkins Reveals What’s Driving Him Heading Into 2026

Quinshon Judkins had a breakout rookie season for the Cleveland Browns. Sadly, his season came to a premature end when he suffered an ankle injury and a fractured fibula in Week 16. Since then, fans have been wondering what his second year in the league will look like.

Judkins knows that expectations will be high for him, especially since he seems to be on the right healing path and should be ready for the start of the 2026 season. He recently talked about what will drive him during his second year with the Browns.

For him, it’s all about learning and growing.

“I think just really with more experience, more different looks you get and just learning football more, I think it helps any player,” Judkins said.

Judkins has now returned to the Browns for OTAs and mandatory minicamp, which is a strong sign that he’s healthy. That is impressive because he had to undergo surgery back in December for his season-ending injuries.

He has used his time off the field wisely, not pushing himself too hard and getting in the right physical shape.

Many analysts watching the team during OTAs have said that Judkins appears explosive, almost as if he were never injured at all.

But just because he is trending in the right direction doesn’t mean the Browns can push him too hard. There is a big difference between being on the practice field and facing off against an opponent in the regular season.

Physically, he is in a good place. But perhaps more importantly, Judkins sounds really inspired and committed to pushing himself and reaching new heights in 2026.

Season one was big, but season two could be even bigger.

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