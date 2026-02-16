Analyst Makes Big Prediction About Quinshon Judkins

The Cleveland Browns may have found a future star in Quinshon Judkins, and at least one analyst believes the young running back is just scratching the surface of his potential.

During a recent appearance on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, Adam Gerstenhaber made a bold statement about Judkins’ outlook moving forward. Gerstenhaber did not hesitate when discussing what he sees from Judkins.

“I look at him and see superstar potential. Not quite Nick Chubb, but very good potential. I think he could be a Pro Bowl caliber player. A legit Pro Bowl caliber player,” Gerstenhaber said.

That is high praise for a player who is still early in his career. Judkins, who was selected by the Browns in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, showed flashes during his rookie season despite dealing with adversity. In 14 games, he rushed for 827 yards and seven touchdowns on 230 carries. He averaged 3.6 yards per attempt while adjusting to the speed and physicality of the professional level.

At 5’11 and 221 pounds, Judkins brings a powerful running style that fits what Cleveland has traditionally valued in its ground game. While comparisons to Nick Chubb will naturally follow any promising Browns running back, Gerstenhaber made it clear he is not placing that level of expectation on Judkins. Instead, he sees a different path to stardom.

With Todd Monken now leading the offense, there is optimism that the Browns will have a more flexible and creative scheme. A more open attack could allow Judkins to thrive both as a runner and as a receiving option out of the backfield. Increased spacing and improved quarterback play would only enhance his opportunities.

The Browns have leaned heavily on the run game in recent years. If Judkins continues to develop his vision, burst, and consistency, he could quickly become one of the focal points of the offense.

Pro Bowl expectations are not handed out lightly. However, if Judkins builds on his rookie foundation and stays healthy, Cleveland may indeed have a future star in its backfield.

NEXT:

Report: Browns Down To 3 Finalists For DC Job