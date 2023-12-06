Analyst Notes 1 Big Problem For Browns This Season

One doesn’t need to be a football savant to realize that the Cleveland Browns have a huge QB problem.

Likewise, one doesn’t need to be a connoisseur of this sport to know that struggling at the QB spot usually translates to poorly executed game plans and losing football.

Somehow and someway, this Browns team has still managed to stay afloat despite all their issues, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be concerned.

Poor QB play often leads to turnovers, and that has been more than evident in Kevin Stefanski’s team this season.

As pointed out by Browns insider Hayden Grove, the team has had 24 giveaways and 16 takeaways.

Browns turnovers: Giveaways: 24 (Worst in NFL)

That’s the worst mark in the NFL, and their differential of -8 is the third worst in the league behind the 4-9 Washington Commanders and 2-10 New England Patriots and tied with the 6-6 Minnesota Vikings.

Jim Schwartz’s defense has done an elite job of keeping the ship afloat despite the subpar quarterback situation, but they can only do so much.

Getting 16 takeaways in 12 games is more than remarkable, but turning the ball over twice per game is shooting yourself in the foot over and over.

Stefanski could turn back to fifth-round rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson going forward, and while that might not be the wisest choice at this point, neither of the potential QBs on the roster is known for taking good care of the football.

All things considered, that 7-5 record becomes all the more impressive when you look at the big picture.