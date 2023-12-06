Browns Nation

Jaguars Could Be Without 2 Key Players Against Browns

By

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: An overall view of the stadium during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns could get a big boost on Sunday, but not from their own players.

The Jacksonville Jaguars could be severely undermanned on offense when they visit Cleveland Brown Stadium for their crucial AFC showdown.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, QB Trevor Lawrence will have to do a lot better if he wants to get back on the field.

Lawrence suffered a high ankle sprain in the fourth quarter of the Jaguars’ overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and he had to be helped off the field.

Further evaluation determined no structural damage, but he might not be ready on time for Sunday’s game, although the team wouldn’t rule him out right away.

On top of that, the Jaguars are going to be without No. 1 wideout Christian Kirk, who recently suffered a core injury and will be out for the foreseeable future.

Needless to say, this is mouth-watering for a Browns’ defense looking to bounce back after last Sunday’s tough showing vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

The Browns have failed to reach eight wins in back-to-back weeks now, but they still have a legitimate chance to make the playoffs, especially considering the rest of the schedule is somewhat winnable.

Of course, a lot of that will also hang on the Browns’ QB situation.

Joe Flacco did a solid job on Sunday but was reverted back to the practice squad, and it remains to be seen whether Kevin Stefanski will continue to roll with Dorian Thompson-Robinson at QB.

Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

