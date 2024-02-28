Kevin Stefanski Criticized For 1 Aspect Of His Job

The Cleveland Browns ran away with the most awards at the NFL Honors.

That included Kevin Stefanski’s second NFL Coach of the Year distinction of his career.

Nonetheless, as much as the coach clearly found success on the field, it seems like the players aren’t all that satisfied with him.

According to the NFLPA Team Report Card yearly survey, the players gave Stefanski a B- grade.

Per Browns insider Tony Grossi, one simple aspect took a big toll on his overall grade.

Why did Kevin Stefanski receive only a B-minus in NFLPA report card? From the report: ‘Only 70% of players feel that head coach Kevin Stefanski is efficient with their time (29th overall).’ — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) February 28, 2024

Apparently, over 70% of the players believe that Stefanski isn’t efficient with their time.

Even so, no one’s perfect, and if something isn’t broken, then you shouldn’t fix it.

The Browns built a strong culture in the locker room last season, with all the players rallying together and boasting the ultimate “next man up” mentality.

They were able to overcome countless adversities, such as having four different quarterbacks starting and winning games for them en route to a postseason berth.

Stefanski entered the season on the hot seat and was more than up to the task, and he’s now earned the benefit of the doubt for at least a couple of seasons.

Hopefully, he’ll learn from this and take the necessary steps and adjustments to make his players feel more comfortable and feel like he’s not just wasting their time.

Whatever the case, the only thing that matters is winning football games, and the team did plenty of that this past season.