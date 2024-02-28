Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Kevin Stefanski Criticized For 1 Aspect Of His Job

Kevin Stefanski Criticized For 1 Aspect Of His Job

By

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski
Kevin Stefanski (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns ran away with the most awards at the NFL Honors.

That included Kevin Stefanski’s second NFL Coach of the Year distinction of his career.

Nonetheless, as much as the coach clearly found success on the field, it seems like the players aren’t all that satisfied with him.

According to the NFLPA Team Report Card yearly survey, the players gave Stefanski a B- grade.

Per Browns insider Tony Grossi, one simple aspect took a big toll on his overall grade.

Apparently, over 70% of the players believe that Stefanski isn’t efficient with their time.

Even so, no one’s perfect, and if something isn’t broken, then you shouldn’t fix it.

The Browns built a strong culture in the locker room last season, with all the players rallying together and boasting the ultimate “next man up” mentality.

They were able to overcome countless adversities, such as having four different quarterbacks starting and winning games for them en route to a postseason berth.

Stefanski entered the season on the hot seat and was more than up to the task, and he’s now earned the benefit of the doubt for at least a couple of seasons.

Hopefully, he’ll learn from this and take the necessary steps and adjustments to make his players feel more comfortable and feel like he’s not just wasting their time.

Whatever the case, the only thing that matters is winning football games, and the team did plenty of that this past season.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 15, 2023 in Berea, Ohio.

Players Give Concerning Reviews To Browns In Recent Survey

1 hour ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio

Insider Notes Why Browns Could Trade No. 54 Overall Pick

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Video Shows Myles Garrett Working Out With NBA Superstar

4 hours ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland won the game 31-21.

Andrew Berry Has Clear Message About Nick Chubb

4 hours ago

Former Michigan WR Cornelius Johnson

Latest PFF Mock Draft Has Browns Drafting 1 WR

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan

Brian Callahan Makes An Admission On His Father Leaving The Browns

1 day ago

Jacksonville Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley

Analyst Says 1 WR Is Too Expensive For The Browns

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith

2 Key Browns Starters Expected To Test Free Agency

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Former Browns WR Explains Myles Garrett's Real Impact

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Tony Grossi Details Browns Potential Trade Plans

1 day ago

Former Cleveland Browns QB Brian Hoyer

Fans React To Brian Hoyer’s Comments About Johnny Manziel

1 day ago

Former Cleveland Browns QBs Brian Hoyer and Johnny Manziel

Brian Hoyer Responds To Johnny Manziel Claims

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Tony Rizzo Predicts Unexpected Move For The Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Predicts Major Change For Browns This Week

2 days ago

Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins

Analyst Links 2 Top Defenders With The Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb

Analyst Says It's 'Imperative' Browns Figure Out What To Do With 1 Star

2 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns returner Josh Cribbs

Josh Cribbs Makes Strong Statement About Browns Fans

2 days ago

NFL logo

Andrew Berry Highlights Importance Of Buddy Young

2 days ago

Former Miami Dolphins pass rusher Emmanuel Ogbah

Former Dolphins Defender Could Be On The Browns Radar

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Fans React To Wild Deshaun Watson Salary Cap Number

3 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns QB Johnny Manziel

Johnny Manziel Makes Wild Revelation About Partying In College

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Reporter Notes Browns Could Still Cut Key Starter

3 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans

Reporter Notes Potential Issue In Browns Pursuit Of Mike Evans

3 days ago

Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Johnny Manziel Makes Bold Statement About Patrick Mahomes

3 days ago

Players Give Concerning Reviews To Browns In Recent Survey

No more pages to load