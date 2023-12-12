Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Notes 1 Major Advantage For Joe Flacco In A Playoff Scenario

Analyst Notes 1 Major Advantage For Joe Flacco In A Playoff Scenario

By

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns bounced back and took care of business at home to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Joe Flacco looked more rhythmful at the start of the second season, and while he was far from perfect, he still played like the best quarterback the team has had this season – yes, that includes Deshaun Watson.

It goes without saying that Flacco wouldn’t be any team’s No.1 option under normal circumstances.

Even so, teams could also do a lot worse when it comes to looking for a backup quarterback, especially if we talk about someone who could take the reins of the team in the playoffs.

As pointed out by Browns analyst Anthony Lima on Twitter, Flacco has actually thrived in the playoffs, especially away from home.

He’s 10-5 in the postseason and 8-5 on the road, and that includes one neutral-site game: The Super Bowl.

Flacco simply won’t be bothered or fazed by the pressure, and no moment is going to be too big for him because he’s already been there and done that.

Of course, he’s no longer in his prime, and he might take some unnecessary risks with some deep throws, but we’re talking about a former Super Bowl champion who doesn’t have anything left to prove at this point in his career.

Confidence can take a player a long way, and Flacco defeated Peyton Manning and Tom Brady on the road en route to hoisting the Vince Lombardi trophy.

That’s something you cannot buy or teach, you just have to go through it.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns players Joe Flacco and David Njoku

ESPN Shows Browns With Chance To Finish Season As No. 1 Seed

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Kevin Stefanski Clears Up Roster Situation Involving Browns QB Joe Flacco

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Details Dawand Jones’ Growth During The Season

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

Browns Fans React To Terrible Dawand Jones News

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Analyst Has 2-word Description For Joe Flacco Tenure With the Browns

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns receiver Elijah Moore

Analyst Gives Browns Special Recognition After Win Over Jaguars

22 hours ago

ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark

Former Steelers Player Says Flacco Almost Took Another Job Before Browns

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Makes Big Projection About Joe Flacco

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco About To Surpass Division Rival QB In TD Category

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Stat Highlights Joe Flacco's Remarkable Performance Against the Jaguars

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

Studs and Duds From The Browns Victory Over The Jaguars In Week 14

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Top Browns Defender Reacts To Grant Delpit News

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

NFL Insider Reports Browns QB Plans For Jaguars Game

2 days ago

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence

Insider Shares Latest Trevor Lawrence Update For Browns Game

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit

Browns Agree To Contract Extension With Key Defender

2 days ago

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Week 14 Game Prediction: Jaguars At Browns

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

Browns Waive Veteran QB

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Suffer Notable Loss For Jaguars Game

3 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Insider Reveals Major Amari Cooper Health Update

3 days ago

Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns returns an interception during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Graphic Shows Martin Emerson Jr.'s Remarkable Stat

3 days ago

Browns Reporter Wants 1 QB To 'Keep Building' Against Jaguars

3 days ago

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Analyst States A Clear Difference Between Browns QBs

3 days ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Gets Honest About His Relationship With Joe Flacco

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Explains Why He Won't Name a Starting QB Friday

4 days ago

ESPN Shows Browns With Chance To Finish Season As No. 1 Seed

No more pages to load