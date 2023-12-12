Analyst Notes 1 Major Advantage For Joe Flacco In A Playoff Scenario

The Cleveland Browns bounced back and took care of business at home to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Joe Flacco looked more rhythmful at the start of the second season, and while he was far from perfect, he still played like the best quarterback the team has had this season – yes, that includes Deshaun Watson.

It goes without saying that Flacco wouldn’t be any team’s No.1 option under normal circumstances.

Even so, teams could also do a lot worse when it comes to looking for a backup quarterback, especially if we talk about someone who could take the reins of the team in the playoffs.

As pointed out by Browns analyst Anthony Lima on Twitter, Flacco has actually thrived in the playoffs, especially away from home.

Joe Flacco is the ultimate playoff road warrior. Career record is 10-5, (8-5 in games played away from Baltimore, including a neutral game they call THE SUPER BOWL). No playoff moment would be too big for him, regardless of the hostile conditions. — Anthony Lima (@SportsBoyTony) December 12, 2023

He’s 10-5 in the postseason and 8-5 on the road, and that includes one neutral-site game: The Super Bowl.

Flacco simply won’t be bothered or fazed by the pressure, and no moment is going to be too big for him because he’s already been there and done that.

Of course, he’s no longer in his prime, and he might take some unnecessary risks with some deep throws, but we’re talking about a former Super Bowl champion who doesn’t have anything left to prove at this point in his career.

Confidence can take a player a long way, and Flacco defeated Peyton Manning and Tom Brady on the road en route to hoisting the Vince Lombardi trophy.

That’s something you cannot buy or teach, you just have to go through it.