ESPN Shows Browns With Chance To Finish Season As No. 1 Seed

By

Cleveland Browns players Joe Flacco and David Njoku
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

With their win over the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, the Cleveland Browns retained control of their own playoff destiny.

But why should the Browns be content with just making the playoffs?

There are four games left to for Cleveland to catch the Baltimore Ravens for the AFC North title, and as ESPN Analytics’ Seth Walders revealed on Twitter on Monday, an even higher goal is still within their reach.

Cleveland is among five teams mathematically alive for the best record in the AFC.

That would give the Browns the AFC’s bye, as well as assure home games throughout the playoffs.

For sure, the Ravens and Miami Dolphins have somewhat better odds than Cleveland’s one percent chance.

The Browns would need to win out and rely on the football gods to create some unlikely results for other teams.

Baltimore (10-3) and Miami (9-3 before their game on Monday night) both have to lose at least twice.

Each of them faces three playoff contenders, but that includes a game against each other in Week 17.

Meanwhile, the Browns host the Chicago Bears and New York Jets and visit the Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals over the next four weeks.

Especially with the Texans facing some injury issues, it is not out of the question for Cleveland to go 4-0 during the final four games, and all it would take is a loss by the Kansas City Chiefs and a tough finish for the Ravens and Dolphins for the Browns to earn the AFC bye.

