Stat Shows How Browns Are Struggling On 3rd Down This Season

Cleveland has struggled mightily on offense this season, and only recently have the Browns turned the tide in this category.

Despite their recent success, Cleveland still is among the worst in the league in one concerning category.

The 33rd Team shared on X the NFL franchises with the most average yards needed to convert on third downs this season, and the Browns have the fourth-highest yards needed per third-down play in 2024.

Teams with the most average yards needed to convert on third downs: Seahawks – 8.5

Texans – 8.2

Titans – 8.0

Browns – 7.8

The Browns are averaging 7.8 yards per third-down play, tying Cleveland with the Atlanta Falcons for the fourth most yards needed per third down.

Only the Tennessee Titans (8.0), the Houston Texans (8.2), and the Seattle Seahawks (8.5) have higher third-down yardage needed to convert.

The Browns are currently last in the NFL in converting 3rd downs overall, converting only 27 percent of their third downs this season according to StatMuse.com.

In their recent outing against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland was a paltry 1-for-10 on third-down conversions, only completing their final one on the game-clinching drive.

Ironically, fourth downs have been much better for the Browns in 2024.

Cleveland ranks 10th in the NFL in fourth-down conversions, having completed 64.3 percent of those attempts.

The Browns were perfect against the Steelers in that category, completing all four attempts in their Thursday night matchup last week.

Cleveland has been performing better offensively with veteran quarter Jameis Winston taking over the position from the injured Deshaun Watson.

The Browns will get a chance to improve their poor 3rd down stat on Monday against the Denver Broncos.

