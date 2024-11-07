Analyst Notes An Underlying Problem That Has Come From Deshaun Watson Trade

The Cleveland Browns cannot undo the Deshaun Watson situation.

What they can do, however, is try to fix it.

That would require not only admitting that they were wrong but also biting a big bullet for the remainder of his contract.

Even so, it will be all for the greater good.

The Watson trade has been an absolute nightmare for this organization.

Not only did they commit a huge amount of money to him, but they also had to give up a big trade package to get him.

That, per Jake Trotter, is the biggest underlying issue here.

Talking on “The Sick Podcast with Andy McNamara,” the renowned analyst pointed out how the lack of early-round picks in recent years is catching up with the Browns.

“They have made good picks, the problem is that they have not had first-round picks or second-round picks the last three years. Now, you are seeing the lack of young and up-and-coming talent on rookie contracts,” Trotter said.

Are the Browns shooting themselves in the foot?@Jake_Trotter: "Try to spend the most money on a roster in NFL history and end up with the worst record in the NFL… which is where the #Browns are"

The team has plenty of talent, but most of their stars are up in age already, and they don’t have a lot of good young players who can step up and help with the transition into the future.

This means that the Browns’ window, while still open, could close down sooner if some of the players they found in the latter rounds of the NFL Draft don’t take a big leap.

In hindsight, trading for Deshaun Watson wasn’t only bad for the present but it may have also been hurtful for their future.

