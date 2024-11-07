Analyst Notes Big Changes That Could Be Coming For 1 Browns Position Group

Many issues doomed the Cleveland Browns this season.

The offensive line, their injuries, and Bill Callahan’s departure were big problems, and Deshaun Watson’s play was another.

The team hasn’t offered any concrete response regarding Watson and his future with the organization.

Another issue, however, might be more urgent than fixing the quarterback situation.

With that in mind, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic foresees a major overhaul to the offensive line in the offseason.

He points out that Jed Wills is most likely on his way out, and with Joel Bitonio being up in age and Wyatt Teller only being under contract through 2025, they will need to make some tough decisions:

“In addition to the quarterback, the entire offensive line might soon need to be rebuilt. Jed Wills looks like he won’t return, but counting on Dawand Jones to keep his weight under control and put in the work necessary to be a franchise left tackle remains an enormous risk,” Lloyd wrote.

Dawand Jones is still a big question mark in regards to his future at left tackle.

He’s still young and has the physical tools to succeed, but barring a major turn of events, he likely is not the future for them at left tackle.

Deshaun Watson played poorly, but he didn’t have much of an opportunity behind the offensive line.

The team must make sure that whoever they have behind center next season doesn’t go through the same woes.

This team isn’t that far behind in terms of contention, but this next offseason will be crucial for them to either take that big leap forward or stay stuck in limbo for another year at least.

