Analyst Notes Harsh Truth About Paul DePodesta’s Browns Tenure

The Cleveland Browns lost an important figure in their organization earlier this week, but it wasn’t a player on the field.

Instead, it was announced that Paul DePodesta was stepping down from his position as chief strategy officer of the Browns so he could begin working for the Colorado Rockies, running their entire baseball department.

Following DePodesta’s departure, Daryl Ruiter highlighted a painful fact about his time with the Browns.

DePodesta didn’t change the team’s trajectory, and they are being left basically where they were before he began working for them.

“#Browns right back to where they were before Paul DePodesta was hired as chief strategy officer – expensive roster that is losing. When he arrived, team was 4-12, 5-11 and sometimes 3-13. Blew it all up and went 1-31 to rebuild. 2 playoff appearances and team went 56-99-1,” Ruiter wrote.

DePodesta had been with the Browns since January of 2016. His lasting legacy in Cleveland will likely be his desire to trade for Deshaun Watson, a move that everyone admits didn’t work out as expected and only cost the team a lot of money and a ton of negative headlines.

There are many who will place all of the blame at DePodesta’s feet, while some will defend him and state that he was only doing what ownership asked of him. No matter how much power he had, no decision was likely made by him alone. But there is no denying that the Browns were in bad shape when DePodesta joined them and they remain in tough shape now, which means that most fans will be happy to see him go.

With him out of the picture, the Browns will have a chance to pivot and point themselves in a new direction. Things weren’t working out with DePodesta, so many will thank him for his time and attempt to turn the page.

