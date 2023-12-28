Analyst Notes How Different Amari Cooper Has Been In Browns Uniform

The Cleveland Browns landed a true steal with the Amari Cooper trade.

He had always showcased the potential, but the consistency just hadn’t been there.

That’s why NFL Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon believes these two campaigns in Cleveland have been the best in his career by a significant margin (via Matt Harmon on Twitter).

Amari Cooper has played the best football of his career in a Cleveland Browns uniform and now he has a QB in Joe Flacco who will let it rip to him downfield pic.twitter.com/3JmTFR2mgl — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) December 28, 2023

He talked about how Cooper has been incredibly consistent, with a success rate of over 81 percent in every single type of route he’s run, which includes deep, vertical routes.

And now that he has a true gunslinger at quarterback like Joe Flacco, a guy who’s willing to let the football rip down the field, he’s only going to be more of a threat, as it was made evident during his record-breaking performance vs. the Houston Texans.

Cooper failed to establish himself as a top-tier wide receiver during his days with the Las Vegas Raiders, but he knocked on the door during his tenure with the Dallas Cowboys, which is why it was kind of mind-boggling to see that they were willing to just give up on him.

Fast forward to today, and he’s now become one of the greatest wide receivers in the history of this franchise, and should he keep things up, it wouldn’t be crazy to see him run away with that distinction once it’s all said and done.

For now, let’s just hope his chemistry and connection with Flacco can help him add more to his tally and help the team secure a postseason berth as soon as tonight.