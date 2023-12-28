Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Notes How Different Amari Cooper Has Been In Browns Uniform

Analyst Notes How Different Amari Cooper Has Been In Browns Uniform

By

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns landed a true steal with the Amari Cooper trade.

He had always showcased the potential, but the consistency just hadn’t been there.

That’s why NFL Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon believes these two campaigns in Cleveland have been the best in his career by a significant margin (via Matt Harmon on Twitter).

He talked about how Cooper has been incredibly consistent, with a success rate of over 81 percent in every single type of route he’s run, which includes deep, vertical routes.

And now that he has a true gunslinger at quarterback like Joe Flacco, a guy who’s willing to let the football rip down the field, he’s only going to be more of a threat, as it was made evident during his record-breaking performance vs. the Houston Texans.

Cooper failed to establish himself as a top-tier wide receiver during his days with the Las Vegas Raiders, but he knocked on the door during his tenure with the Dallas Cowboys, which is why it was kind of mind-boggling to see that they were willing to just give up on him.

Fast forward to today, and he’s now become one of the greatest wide receivers in the history of this franchise, and should he keep things up, it wouldn’t be crazy to see him run away with that distinction once it’s all said and done.

For now, let’s just hope his chemistry and connection with Flacco can help him add more to his tally and help the team secure a postseason berth as soon as tonight.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Elevate 2 Players Ahead Of Jets Matchup On Thursday

10 mins ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns QB Joe Flacco Has As Many Passing TDs This Season As His Former Team

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Special Guest Helped Browns WR Amari Cooper Celebrate Recent Honor

5 hours ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Status Of Browns WR 'Up In The Air' For Jets Game On Thursday

5 hours ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Week 17 Game Prediction: Browns vs. Jets

9 hours ago

Joe Flacco (8)

Insider Details Playoff-Clinching Scenario For Browns

1 day ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns catches a pass against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

PFF Notes How Amari Cooper's Performance Was Record-Breaking

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Still Holds Bragging Rights Against The Ravens

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Craig Carton Makes A Bold Statement About Browns QB Joe Flacco

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns punter Matt Haack

Browns Sign Special Teams Player Ahead of Jets Game

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns players

Browns Still Have Chance To Clinch No. 1 Seed In The AFC

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback P.J. Walker

Browns Make Unexpected Decision After QB Injury

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Stats Show Browns WR Amari Cooper Is On Impressive Streak Since Week 10

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Riley Patterson

Browns Add A New Kicker After Dustin Hopkins Injury

2 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates an interception with his teammates during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Analyst Says 1 Browns Player's Impact Is 'Amazing'

3 days ago

TV personality Rich Eisen attends DirecTV Super Saturday Night Co-hosted by Mark Cuban's AXS TV at Pier 70 on February 6, 2016 in San Francisco, California.

Rich Eisen Sends A Big Message About The Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defenders

Browns Playoff Chances Got a Major Boost After Texans Win

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper Breaks 1 Notable Browns Record Against The Texans

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and wide receiver Amari Cooper

Studs And Duds From The Browns Week 16 Victory Over The Texans

4 days ago

Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Reporter Shares Major Update On Browns QB Deshaun Watson

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Greg Newsome II Shares Appreciation For Deshaun Watson’s Holiday Event

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson

Kevin Stefanski Breaks Down How Browns Defense Remains 'Efficient'

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

Browns TE David Njoku Downplays Newest Home Accident

4 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns Bernie Kosar

Bernie Kosar Recalls Memorable Browns Game Before Texans Duel

4 days ago

Browns Elevate 2 Players Ahead Of Jets Matchup On Thursday

No more pages to load