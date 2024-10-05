Analyst Notes Key Matchup To Watch In Browns Vs. Commanders

The Cleveland Browns can’t seem to get out of their own way as they dropped a winnable game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4.

Cleveland got a watered-down version of Las Vegas as they were without Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby, but still found a way to lose.

Now, the Browns are 1-3 and staring down a 1-4 record as they head back on the road to take on the Washington Commanders.

Unlike Cleveland, Washington has been on a tear through the first four weeks as their offense led by Jayden Daniels has been the most efficient in the league.

The Browns have been able to hang around in games due to their defense, but it’s the offense that needs to step up if they are to overcome the Commanders.

Trevor Sikkema broke down key matchups in the games and highlighted the battle between the Cleveland receiver room and the Washington secondary via Pro Football Focus.

“My matchup that matters, I’m gonna go with the Browns wide receivers versus the Commanders corners cause even though the Commanders defense I think as a whole played better last week, they are still dead-last in the NFL as a defense in total coverage grade,” Sikkema said. “Just a 44.8 coverage grade this season.”

Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy and even Elijah Moore should be able to get open against a weak Washington secondary that’s given up big plays each week.

Deshaun Watson hasn’t looked great for most of the season, so it’ll be troubling if he can’t get it done against the Commanders’ defense.

