Kay Adams Believes The Browns Won’t Challenge Commanders

The Cleveland Browns haven’t done themselves any favors during the 2024 NFL season as they are 1-3 and staring down potentially another loss as they head on the road for Week 5 against the Washington Commanders.

Cleveland was supposed to get back on track in Week 4, but they dropped the contest to the Las Vegas Raiders due to another inconsistent outing on the offensive end.

Deshaun Watson continues to struggle connecting with his receivers, though the Raiders deserve some credit for mixing up their defensive looks and coverages.

The Browns’ defense has been able to keep the team in games, though now they have a much tougher task when they go up against a Commanders offense that’s been one of the best in the league.

With how poorly Cleveland has played, people like Kay Adams aren’t giving them much of a chance against Washington.

“I’m going to be honest, I don’t think its’ a challenge,” Adams said. “And obviously I don’t want this Commanders team to be looking past them but this should be a team that’s looking and staring down 4-1.”

Adams explains that the Commanders have got more confidence and poise than the Browns do at this juncture, and also brings up Jayden Daniels’ play as another key difference.

It might come off as harsh from someone like Adams, but the fact of the matter is that Cleveland hasn’t done much to prove they should be favored in the matchup.

However, they could change the narrative with a win but that would require much better play on both sides of the field.

