Analyst Notes Potential Advantage Of Browns Playing In Brazil

By

Cleveland Browns stadium
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

Philadelphia will host an NFL game in Brazil on Friday, September 6 as part of the league’s international series.

While not announced, several prominent analysts predict their opponent will be the Cleveland Browns.

Assumptions about fielding an AFC visitor leave the Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers with the same odds as the Browns.

ESPN Cleveland’s “Paw & Paulus” discussed why Cleveland might want to travel to Rio.

Their preference to play the Eagles in Brazil focuses on the team’s anticipated reception in Philadelphia.

Trading the hostile environment of Lincoln Financial Field for the neutrality of a foreign venue helps the Browns.

Cleveland won only three of eight regular-season road games in 2023 before losing the Wild Card playoff in Houston.

The host also alludes that if Cleveland has to travel this year, Brazil might be a better option than the others.

Cleveland to Rio de Janeiro leaves the team in the air longer than a flight to England or Germany.

But jet lag is less of a factor, with Brazil just two hours ahead of Cleveland, as opposed to six or seven hours for Europe.

Despite that, the Browns will get the extra days off usually given to international game participants.

One factor that might work against the Browns playing in Brazil is the Browns Stadium concert schedule.

There is concern that Cleveland’s field will need some time to recover from a Billy Joel and Rod Stewart concert.

That concert is Friday, September 13, and will put Cleveland on the road for at least two weeks to open the season.

Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith.

