Insider Says Browns Should Go After Notable Defender In Free Agency

By

Cleveland Browns helmet
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have one of the best defenses in the league, but we already know all good things could be even better.

With that in mind, the team could look to address their need for an interior defender, and one of the best in the game could be available very soon.

There has been a lot of talk about Miami Dolphins star DT Christian Wilkins and whether they’re going to keep him.

With that in mind, Tony Rizzo of ESPN Cleveland asked Tony Grossi whether the team could pursue him, and the insider confirmed he’s the kind of player they could and should target right now.

He added that he has the same agent as Deshaun Watson, so both sides have obviously negotiated in the past.

The Dolphins are rumored to place their star interior defender under the franchise tag, so he might not be available at all, but we’ve seen players refuse to play under those terms multiple times in the past.

The 28-year-old was the Dolphins’ first-round pick in 2019 after winning two National Championships at Clemson.

Thus far, he’s made 81 career appearances, logging 355 tackles, 43 tackles for a loss, 20.5 sacks, 19 passes defended, four forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, one interception, and 50 quarterback hits.

He’s coming off a career-best season with 23 QB hits and nine sacks, so he could be in for a steep raise, and the Dolphins are roughly $50 million over the salary cap, so they might not be able to afford to keep him.

The Browns will definitely hope that happens.

Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

