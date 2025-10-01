Analyst Notes Troubling Trend With Andrew Berry’s Draft History

The Cleveland Browns may have struck gold with this year’s rookie class, but that success only highlights a troubling trend.

For all the praise Andrew Berry has earned in other areas as general manager, his track record in the NFL Draft remains the biggest question mark hanging over his tenure.

“The drafting record of Andrew Berry when it comes to the offensive side of the ball just isn’t good. In the first five drafts, the Browns drafted 18 offensive players. When they go to London, not one of those 18 players will be starting,” Jeff Phelps said.

Some believe that this 2025 NFL Draft class is special enough for him to keep his job, and that might be the case.

It’s still early, but the early signs from the trade with the Jaguars for the No. 2 pick point to the Browns coming out on top.

Then again, they still need to revamp the offensive line and find a franchise quarterback.

It’s easy to understand why some fans may not be excited that Berry could again be the one calling the shots in the 2026 NFL Draft, when Cleveland will have two first-round selections.

This rookie class might just be enough to buy him time, and so far it’s trending that way as the Browns head into their Week 5 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

