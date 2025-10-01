Insider Reveals Why Browns Could Make Big QB Move

The Cleveland Browns are searching for answers after a 1-3 start, with Joe Flacco’s inconsistent play at quarterback drawing increased scrutiny.

Following a Week 4 performance marked by interceptions and a low completion percentage, attention has turned to rookie Dillon Gabriel as a potential solution.

Fans and analysts believe the time has come to give the young quarterback an opportunity.

Coach Kevin Stefanski has avoided committing to a change, but Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot recently explained why the organization should consider making the move at quarterback.

“The fact that Dillon Gabriel can run a different kind of offense than Joe (Flacco). I think it would be faster, zippier. You’re going to get the ball out quicker into the hands of your playmakers. I think you can run some RPOs and some designed runs. He’s very mobile, very much in the mold of someone like Kenny Pickett. And those two guys were supposed to be the ones targeted to start this season,” Cabot said.

Let's not fool ourselves: It's time for Dillon Gabriel.@MaryKayCabot on the #Browns QB situation before heading to London pic.twitter.com/XteBFth4UZ — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) September 30, 2025

Gabriel, drafted in the third round, won the backup job over fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders with a stronger preseason and better grasp of the playbook.

His game experience remains limited to just seven snaps across two appearances, but coaches have praised his short-range accuracy and composure under pressure.

The Browns initially turned to Flacco for his veteran presence and ability to bring stability to the offense.

At 40 years old, however, his mobility and consistency have declined noticeably.

He leads the league with eight turnovers and has completed only 58 percent of his passes this season.

Many insiders anticipate Gabriel soon taking over as the starter, though Stefanski has emphasized that performance and development will determine when any permanent change occurs.

The decision could reshape Cleveland’s season trajectory.

